Some of California's 22 million registered voters have already completed and returned their ballots for the Nov. 5 election.

But what if you’re one of the nearly 4 million Californians still not registered? Don’t worry, registration will remain open through the weekend before Monday's deadline

Here’s how to get registered.

Qualifications to register to vote

To register to vote in California, you must be:

A United States citizen and a resident of California

18 years old or older on Election Day

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Qualifications to pre-register to vote

To pre-register to vote in California, voters must:

Be 16 or 17 years old, and

Meet all the prior requirements

Applicants will automatically become registered to vote on their 18th birthday.

Where to register to vote in California

Voters can register here via the online application. The application is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Voters can also register via pen and paper by visiting an elections office, library, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, or U.S. post office Paper applications must be delivered to an elections office before Oct. 21.

Students studying abroad can register to vote using the Federal Post Card Application or by using the California Online Voter Registration system.

Same-day voter registration

Same day or conditional voter registration is for Californains who miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information for an election to still cast their ballot. Eligible citizens can complete this process at a designated county elections office, polling place, or vote centers, found here.

Members of the military, overseas voters and voters with disabilities should contact their local county elections office to learn about the conditional voter registration and available voting options.

Safe Vote at home

Voters fearful for their safety and are eligible can enroll in the California Safe at Home voter program. Applicants are eligible to participate if they have experienced the following:

Victim of domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, human trafficking, child abduction, and elder or dependent adult abuse.

Reproductive health care provider, employee, patient, or volunteer who has experienced threats of violence, violence, or harassment because of their affiliation with a reproductive health care services facility.

Public entity employee/contractor who has experienced threats of violence, violence, or harassment because of their work for a public entity.

Are a household member of a category listed above.

Are in fear for their safety, or for the safety of a minor child or incapacitated adult.

Interested participants must visit their local enrollment agency after making an appointment. Completed applications are then sent to Safe at Home for review and approval.

The deadline to register to vote with Safe at Home is Oct. 21. Voters who miss the deadline can still register up until Election Day, however, they will not be a confidential voter.

Am I already registered?

Voters can check here if unsure about their voting status. Voters can also check:

Where they are registered to vote

Check their political party preference

Check their language preference for election materials

Check the status of their vote-by-mail or provisional ballot

Choose how they want to receive your state and county voter guides before each election

Find their polling place.

Find information for upcoming local and state elections.

Find contact information for your county elections office.

Canceling voter registration

Voters currently registered to vote in California and would like to cancel your voter registration can complete the California Voter Registration Cancellation Request Form, and submit it to the county elections office.

Cancellation forms are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.