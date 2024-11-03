Saturday Night Live

Kamala Harris to appear on ‘SNL'

Comedian John Mulaney will host the episode alongside musical guest Chappell Roan.

By Brendan Brightman

Live from New York, it's Vice President Kamala Harris!

The Democratic nominee for president is set to make a last-minute appearance on "Saturday Night Live" just days before the election, according to NBC News.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Harris' schedule originally had her traveling to Detroit after a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday, but instead she and her campaign headed to New York City.

The appearance will not be the first time a presidential candidate has appeared on the iconic sketch-comedy show. Last season, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley appeared in the show's cold open while she was running in the Republican primary.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Former President Donald Trump also hosted the show as a candidate in 2015, and former President Barack Obama appeared on the show in 2007.

Comedian John Mulaney will host the episode alongside musical guest Chappell Roan.

"Saturday Night Live" airs on 11:29 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Decision 2024

Decision 2024 Sep 17

See key dates, voter information, ballot props and more for the Southern California election

Decision 2024 52 mins ago

Shock poll shows Harris leading Trump in Iowa

"Saturday Night Live" and this station are part of the NBCUniversal family.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us