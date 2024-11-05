Live updates: Voters decide ballot props, House races and more in Southern California

What to Know
- Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- There are 10 statewide propositions on the ballot in California.
- Rep. Adam Schiff faces former Dodgers player Steve Garvey in the race for U.S. Senate.
- Several races in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties could play a role in control of the U.S. House.
- LA County's top prosecutor George Gascón faces a challenge in his bid for re-election.
- Millions of Californians have already returned ballots by mail and dropped them off at drop boxes and vote centers.
- In LA County, more than 1.7 million of the county's 5 million active registered voters cast ballots as of Monday.
- Watch NBCLA's live election night coverage here, starting at 8 p.m.
Vote centers are open for Election Day in Southern California. Follow live updates on voter turnout and the races for president, the U.S. House and Senate, California ballot propositions, Los Angeles city offices and more.