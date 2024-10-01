Decision 2024
Live updates: Tim Walz and JD Vance face off in VP debate

The vice presidential candidates meet for the first and only time on the debate stage tonight at 9 p.m. ET

By NBC Staff

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio meet Tuesday for their first and only scheduled vice presidential debate.

Walz, the running mate of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective tickets just five weeks before Election Day.

The 90-minute debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation.”

Decision 2024
