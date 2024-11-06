Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: See updated election results on high-stakes races in California

Follow live updates on results from California voters

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

Several important election races in Los Angeles and throughout California remain undecided the day after Election Day. Follow live updates on results and analysis of the election below.

Decision 2024 34 mins ago

Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

Washington DC 2 hours ago

Man arrested at Capitol smelling like fuel on Election Day had weapon and manifesto

Decision 2024 53 mins ago

2024 election demographics: How did Americans vote by age, race?

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us