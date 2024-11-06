Live updates: See updated election results on high-stakes races in California

What to Know
- California threw its support behind Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. Here's when Harris is expected to speak.
- Harris' win in California marks the eighth straight presidential election in which the state voted for a Democrat.
- California voters had their say on 10 statewide ballot propositions.
- Rep. Adam Schiff was projected to defeat former Dodger Steve Garvey in the race for Senate.
- Several key Southern California House races remained undecided the day after Election Day.
Several important election races in Los Angeles and throughout California remain undecided the day after Election Day. Follow live updates on results and analysis of the election below.