Decision 2024

Supporters of LA County Measure G claim victory, expanding board of supervisors

The voter-approved measure will also create the position of "a county mayor."

By Helen Jeong

Industry, CA, Thursday, March 7, 2024 – LA County workers continue to process ballots cast in this year’s primary election at the LA County Ballot Processing Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Supporters of Los Angeles County Measure G claimed victory a week after Election Day with voters supporting the expansion of the board of supervisors.

Updated results early Tuesday showed 51 percent of LA County voters in support of the measure with 49 percent casting "No" votes.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

With the voters’ approval, Los Angeles County is allowed to amend its charter to increase the total number of the Board of Supervisors from the current five to nine. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The county will also create a county executive, who would essentially become “the mayor of the county,” who would be selected by LA County voters, in addition to establishing an ethics commission.

"The people of Los Angeles County have made history in passing Measure G, ushering in the change necessary for a more effective Los Angeles County,'' Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath, who co-authored the measure, said in a statement. "We will now have the ability to fix what is broken and deliver the results our communities are counting on, especially in the face of threats to our most vulnerable residents from the next federal administration. Through this historic change, we will address the most pressing issues facing Angelenos with greater urgency and accountability, and create a more ethical and representative government fit for the 21st century."

Measure G, which was supported by three of the current supervisors, Janice Hahn, Hilda Solis and Horvath, was proposed to make the Board of Supervisors more diverse as more members will represent the nation’s second largest county with diverse policies that could serve and represent different areas.

To fulfill Measure G, Los Angeles will have to vote and select their own county executive, who will serve as a “county mayor.”

Decision 2024 Oct 14

Measure G: Los Angeles County ballot measure to expand Board of Supervisors

Decision 2024 Nov 4

What are the chances of voter fraud or irregularity in Los Angeles County?

Supporters of Measure G had said the current LA County CEO, who is appointed, lacks accountability and transparency. By electing the county executive, voters can hold the elected official accountable for critical issues, such as the county’s budgeting process.

But it remains to be seen whether Measure G would create a rift among the supervisors as two other members, Holly Mitchell and Kathryn Barger, opposed the proposal, saying it’s too costly while giving too much power to one person.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024ElectionsLos Angeles County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us