Los Angeles Mayor Bass to speak on Democratic National Convention opening night

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is scheduled to speak Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Bass' speech is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. PT on the convention's opening night. She will likely talk about her relationship with presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bass, who was speaker of the California Assembly from 2008 to 2010, was sworn in by Harris as Los Angeles' first woman to become mayor in 2022. Bass' remarks will cover the politicians' partnership in California supporting children and families while highlighting the historic nature of the vice president's election.

Monday's convention's theme is "For the People." President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address. First lady Jill Biden also is expected to speak.

Bass is set to return to Los Angeles Tuesday, according to her office. The DNC runs through Thursday.

Los Angeles City Council members Bob Blumenfield, Monica Rodriguez, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Curren Price and Heather Hutt also are attending the convention. Blumenfield is a member of the Democratic National Committee and vice president of the Democratic Municipal Officials who will serve as a super delegate.

Super delegates are unelected party delegates who are free to support any candidate for the nomination.

U.S. House member and former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia also will speak Monday.

Harris is expected to be in attendance Monday, which will include a speech from former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are expected to speak later in the week.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was chosen as Harris' running mate, will speak Wednesday. Vice President Harris will officially accept the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.