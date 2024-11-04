How to watch NBC Los Angeles' 2024 election coverage streaming Nov. 5

What to Know
- Vote centers in California will be open on Election Day Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- NBCLA will provide live Election Day streaming coverage, starting at 8 p.m.
- Voters are deciding 10 statewide ballot propositions in California.
- Several Southern California contests could be keys to control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
- California offers same-day voter registration for eligible voters who missed the voter registration deadline.
- Run into a problem at the polls? If you believe you have witnessed or been affected by an election violation, here's what you should do next.
Millions of California voters will cast ballots on Election Day Tuesday in national, state and local contests that will impact Los Angeles for years to come.
Watch NBCLA's live streaming Election Day coverage for how the results of those elections, including California's statewide ballot propositions, key U.S. House races and the contest for LA County's top prosecutor's office, will shape your community.
Here's how to watch.
When is NBCLA's Election Day coverage?
NBCLA will stream live coverage featuring election results, analysis and reaction from around Southern California, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
How to watch NBCLA's Election Day live coverage
Watch live coverage on NBC Los Angeles News, our 24/7 streaming channel, now available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity and FreeVee.
You can also stream our channel on the NBC LA app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCLA.com.
What happens to regularly scheduled newscasts on Election Day?
Our afternoon newscasts will provide coverage of national, state and local elections. Here's the Election Day newscast schedule.
- NBC News Election Coverage: Starts at 2 p.m.
- NBC4 News at 3 p.m.: Will air from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- NBC News Election Coverage: Will air from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with cut-ins to provide the latest on local elections.
- NBC4 News at 11 p.m.: Will air at 11 p.m.