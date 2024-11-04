Decision 2024

How to watch NBC Los Angeles' 2024 election coverage streaming Nov. 5

Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day in California. Here's how to watch live coverage from NBCLA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

Millions of California voters will cast ballots on Election Day Tuesday in national, state and local contests that will impact Los Angeles for years to come.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Watch NBCLA's live streaming Election Day coverage for how the results of those elections, including California's statewide ballot propositions, key U.S. House races and the contest for LA County's top prosecutor's office, will shape your community.

Here's how to watch.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Decision 2024 Nov 2

Hundreds of vote centers are open in Los Angeles County. Find one near you

Decision 2024 Oct 31

Did you have trouble voting? Encounter a problem at the polls? Here are steps to take

When is NBCLA's Election Day coverage?

NBCLA will stream live coverage featuring election results, analysis and reaction from around Southern California, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

How to watch NBCLA's Election Day live coverage

Watch live coverage on NBC Los Angeles News, our 24/7 streaming channel, now available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity and FreeVee.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC LA app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCLA.com.

What happens to regularly scheduled newscasts on Election Day?

Our afternoon newscasts will provide coverage of national, state and local elections. Here's the Election Day newscast schedule.

  • NBC News Election Coverage: Starts at 2 p.m.
  • NBC4 News at 3 p.m.: Will air from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • NBC News Election Coverage: Will air from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with cut-ins to provide the latest on local elections.
  • NBC4 News at 11 p.m.: Will air at 11 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us