Poll: Nathan Hochman leads George Gascón in Los Angeles district attorney race 

The poll showed voters concerned about crime are more likely to support Hochman.

By Jacob Wheeler

Former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hochman holds a decisive lead over incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a new poll revealed Monday.

The survey, conducted by researchers at USC, CSU Long Beach and Cal Poly Pomona, shows Gascón trailing his challenger by 24 points. About 44% of likely voters said they plan to support Hochman while 20% back Gascón. Nearly 33% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll. 

Gascón's support has remained stagnant since the March primary when he received about 25% of the vote. Hochman’s support, on the other hand, has grown since the primary where he received nearly 16% of the vote among the crowded field with 10 other candidates.

“The poll also shows that voters are concerned about crime, and those with crime concerns are more likely to support Hochman,” said Christian Grose, professor of political science and international relations and public policy at the USC Price School of Public Policy. 

Concerns over public safety appear to be driving support for Proposition 36, which would strengthen criminal penalties for repeat offenders of drug and theft crimes. 

Despite opposition from prominent Democratic leaders, 57.9% of likely California voters back the measure. The proposition would roll back key provisions of a 2014 ballot initiative that aimed to address prison overcrowding by reclassifying some theft and drug-related offenses as misdemeanors.  

The California Secretary of State's office says counties will start sending out ballots to voters on Oct. 7th. 

