Former President Trump to visit Southern California on campaign fundraising swing

Former President Trump will visit Southern California Friday for a campaign fundraising event in Beverly Hills before another campaign event Saturday in Newport Beach.

Tickets for the private Beverly Hills event are going for $5,000 to attend the reception, $40,000 for a photo opportunity, $100,000 for VIP roundtable seating and $250,000 to be designated an event chair, according to the Republican Party of Los Angeles County.

The Saturday event in Newport Beach will be hosted by tech exec Palmer Luckey and Kimberly and John Word, according to the Republican Party of Orange County. Luckey also hosted a Trump visit in 2020.

Tickets for the Orange County event range from $3,300 to $100,000.

The Southern California visit will be Trump's first since Sept. 29-30, when he spoke at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim and a fundraiser in Costa Mesa and visited the Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood.

Trump's trip west includes a Bay Area visit and rally in Nevada, another battleground state he lost narrowly in 2020.

The visit comes about a week after he was convicted of 34 felony charges in New York of falsifying business records and follows a campaign stop Thursday in Arizona. President Biden won Arizona by about 10,000 votes in the 2020 election, and it is expected to be a close contest in the state again this year.

President Joe Biden, is scheduled to visit the region next week, appearing with former President Barack Obama on June 15 at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are among those expected to attend. Jimmy Kimmel will moderate a discussion between Biden and Obama.