Did you have trouble voting? Encounter a problem at the polls? Here are steps to take

What to Know More than 4.2 million Californians already cast ballots by the end of October for the Nov. 5 election.

Did you encounter a problem with your ballot? Scroll for helpful resources.

Voters have several options for reporting complaints about problems at vote centers.

County elections officials in Southern California follow strict protocol to ensure a fair and safe election for voters, but wrongdoers could still cause problems at the polls on Election Day.

In Oregon and Washington, ballot boxes were set on fire this week in what authorities believe were targeted and intentional acts. Hundreds of ballots were burned and the FBI is investigating.

While no such acts have been reported in Southern California, authorities urge residents to report any unusual activity or wrongdoing.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Voter fraud, voter suppression and voting device tampering are just a few election crimes that could be considered felonies.

If you believe you have witnessed or been affected by an election violation, here's what you should do next.

Criminal violations

California's Investigative Services unit looks into criminal violations during the election process, like misuse of voter registration and voting violations. Some potential violations include registering someone who is unable to register, electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place, and receiving money or gifts for voting. See more here.

To report a complaint in California, use the web form here.

Voter intimidation or suppression

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents to the state.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the organizations that helps operate the hotline during election season.

Residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 to get help from trained volunteers. Assistance is also available on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @866ourvote, and live-chatting can be accessed on the group's website.

Intimidated at the polls

There is no law against asking someone who they voted for, but the individual does not have to share that information if they don't want to. If someone feels intimidated or that their vote is being suppressed, report it to the state or use the methods above.

How else can I report election complaints?

On top of reporting to the state, voters can also contact their county elections office:

Important Nov. 5 general election dates

Last day to register is Oct. 21

Registered voters will get a vote-by-mail ballot. County elections office will begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7

Ballot drop-off locations open Oct. 8 . Click here for map of locations in Los Angeles County.

. Click here for map of locations in Los Angeles County. Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties starting Oct. 26

Election Day is Nov. 5 .

. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12

How to track your ballot

Voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

Decision 2024: What to Know