Altadena family's commitment to community's health endures after devastating fire

After five decades of providing trusted medical care to the Altadena community, a beloved family clinic was lost to the flames of the Eaton Fire, taking with it a history built on love, trust, and healing. The clinic, once a cornerstone of healthcare for local residents, was founded by Dr. Michelle Tyson and Dr. Amber Tyson’s parents.

“My father came from the south, and my mother from Jamaica. When they arrived in Southern California, they purchased this property as our home, and right next to it was my father's medical practice,” said Amber, reflecting on their roots. The family’s bond to the land runs deep, not only because it served as their childhood home, but because all four siblings eventually joined the medical community, opening their own practices within the same space.

For many residents, the clinic was a key part of their lives. “Many people of a certain age will say, ‘Oh, your father delivered all of my children,’” said Amber, remembering the significant role her parents played in the community’s health.

The clinic most recently operated under the lease of AltaMed, a federally qualified health center. It became a place where new doctors honed their skills and patients from the growing population of Altadena received quality care. “All these doctors came here after medical school through the clinic and worked here at this location and established the growing population of Altadena as their patients,” explained Michelle.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But that legacy was shattered in the wake of the devastating Eaton Fire. Tragically, the fire claimed their decades-long history.

Their brother, who was on-site during the blaze, recounted his harrowing experience. “He said a fireball came straight at him. And he said it was heading right for the back of the clinic, and he said ‘I have to get out of here. I don’t think I’m going to see the clinic again,’” Amber shared.

Despite the destruction, the family’s spirit remains unbroken. Amber’s rehabilitation center, still under the Crown City name, stands in their commitment to care, but it cannot yet serve patients. “We always had the clinics, no matter where we moved, where we came back to, this was always our address,” said Amber, underscoring the emotional connection to the property.

Although their patients are currently being cared for at other locations, the Tysons remain hopeful. They dream of returning to their original address, where the clinic was once a hub of health, and reuniting with the local businesses, homes, and restaurants that make Altadena so special.

“We need to emphasize that the community needs together to come back so that we can figure out a way forward,” Michelle stated, calling for collective healing after the fire.

This isn't the first time the Tyson family has had to rebuild. In 1993, after a previous fire destroyed part of their practice, their mother set the tone for resilience. “She just turned and said, ‘I guess we’ll just have to build it again.’ That’s really the spirit of all of us,” Michelle recalled, a sentiment that still drives the family today.

In the meantime, the Tysons continue to give back. Amber is currently offering housing to a local teacher and an elderly family friend whose homes were also lost in the fire, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to helping their neighbors.

“We’re fortunate to be able to help,” said Michelle. “It’s probably in our DNA.”

That DNA—rooted in the Tyson family and entwined with the community of Altadena—remains as strong as ever. Even after the fire, the spirit of service, resilience, and love for the land and the people it supports continues to drive them forward.