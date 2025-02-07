Black-owned Octavia's Bookshelf in Pasadena becomes resource hub for fire evacuees

An Altadena woman’s bookstore made it through the Eaton Fire but was still transformed by the disaster, turning into a resource hub, and healing haven for the community.

Octavia’s Bookshelf is the only Black-owned independent bookstore in Pasadena owned by Nikki High.

“I wanted a place like this to exist for me and my friends when I was younger,” High said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Unlike most of her neighbors, Nikki’s Altadena home was not destroyed by the Eaton Fire, but because of significant damage, it’s still not livable.

She soon realized that her business was saved and began offering evacuees access to electricity and an internet connection.

“People showed up, then I thought maybe I should have food and water… and that was the start of it,” High said.

As more people came for help, Octavia's Bookshelf put out a community call for donations, pulling the books down and filling the shelves with donated goods such as air purifiers.

They served about 500 people over three weeks.

“It felt really full circle to be able to help people who helped me open the business, stay in business,” High said.

Octavia’s bookshelf was named after acclaimed Pasadena native - the late Octavia Butler.

One of her works, "Parable of the Sower" is receiving attention in the wake of the Eaton Fire for what some see as its prophetic narrative of a Los Angeles plagued by climate change, economic struggles, and an apocalyptic situation.

It was published in 1993, but early in the book there is an entry dated February 1, 2025, that reads “we had a fire today.”

The store has reopened as a bookstore as people rush in looking to buy and join the reading group for "Parable of the Sower. "

Although the books are back on the walls, the store is trying to give back. Octavias's Bookshelf is stocking books to help kids cope with disasters and help families prepare.

“This book is about a family who is evacuated because of a wildfire,” High said.

There also remains a giveaway section for evacuees with free books, reading glasses and other health and wellness items such as air purifiers.