Visit the largest Black-owned farm in Los Angeles County

For those seeking to reconnect with nature and support a meaningful cause, Bloom Ranch offers the perfect escape. Nestled in the peaceful town of Acton, about 50 miles north of Los Angeles, Bloom Ranch stands as the largest Black-owned farm in the county with a mission to preserve the legacy of Black agriculture while nourishing the local community through organic farming.

The roots of Bloom Ranch stretch back to 1891, with generations planting seeds in Acton for over 127 years. Now, under the ownership of Dr. Bill Releford, a podiatric surgeon with over 35 years of experience in medicine, Bloom Ranch continues its legacy with a focus on health, wellness, and sustainability.

“So this was a culmination of my passion to bring health and wellness to local communities,” said Dr. Releford, who acquired the land and a total of 250 acres, making him the proprietor of the largest black owned farm in LA County. “That’s a tremendous responsibility. And I’m humbled and I’m honored that I have the privilege to be the one to carry the torch of bloom ranch and its legacy into the next generation.”

The farm covers 250 acres of fertile land, featuring lush lilacs, trees, and fields dedicated to growing seasonal, organic produce such as fresh lettuce, kale, collard greens, onions, marigolds, apples, and signature peaches. Each season brings a new harvest, with the fall focusing on pumpkins, marigolds, and apples, while spring and summer offer a bounty of tender greens.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Bloom Ranch is not just a farm—it’s a destination for anyone seeking a weekend getaway or a road trip that allows visitors to enjoy nature while supporting local agriculture. Dr. Releford emphasizes the importance of promoting health through the food we eat, saying, “We don’t really have healthcare in this country. We are just trying to decide how we can take care of more sick people. Let’s talk about preventing some of these chronic preventable diseases right from the ground here at Bloom Ranch.”

As a medical professional, Dr. Releford has witnessed the alarming rate of amputations in the African American community, largely due to preventable diseases like diabetes. Through Bloom Ranch, he seeks to combat these health disparities by promoting the benefits of eating fresh, organic, locally grown food.

“We want to fine-tune and customize the whole aspect that food really is medicine,” he explained. “We’re making health and wellness more accessible to everyone, especially Black and brown communities.”

At Bloom Ranch, visitors can enjoy more than just produce. The farm also sells locally made products like eggs, candles, soaps, honey, coffee, and even chickens.

For those who can’t make it to the farm in person, Bloom Ranch offers seasonal bounty boxes filled with fresh, organic produce delivered right to your door, providing a taste of the farm’s harvest from the comfort of your home.

For those planning a visit, the ranch welcomes families to come and pick their own peaches, pears, and pumpkins, as well as create custom marigold bouquets.

“We really want families to come out and walk among the trees,” said Dr. Releford. “You can sit and have a picnic with your family and just be part of the land.”

Bloom Ranch is open year-round, offering fresh produce and a chance to immerse yourself in a truly holistic farming experience. Whether you’re picking seasonal fruits, enjoying the peaceful environment, or learning about the farm’s health-focused mission, Bloom Ranch invites you to visit, support a local Black-owned farm, and embrace a more sustainable and health-conscious lifestyle.

“I’m standing on the backs of a lot of people that made tremendous sacrifices to allow me to have the capacity and the work ethic to maintain something like this,” said Dr. Releford. “When you have an assignment, you have deliverables to humanity. This is my deliverable—to bring fresh, organic, non-pesticide vegetables to people who need it the most.”

Bloom Ranch’s legacy continues focusing on health, wellness, and providing fresh, organic produce to the community.