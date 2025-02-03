Watch ‘Altadena: Roots and Resilience'

One of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires on record in California destroyed homes, business and entire neighborhoods in the San Gabriel Valley community of Altadena.

With roots dating to shortly after statehood, Altadena has a rich history of strength and resilience, both of which will be called upon again as rebuilding efforts take shape after the Eaton Fire. Seventeen people were killed in the fire that started on the terrifying night of Jan. 7 in a ferocious Santa Ana windstorm and spread to more than 14,000 acres.

More than 9,400 structures were destroyed, including more than 6,000 homes. Many more were damaged.

Throughout February, NBCLA's "Altadena: Roots and Resilience" will explore the community's history and the challenges it faces after the fire.

This article will be updated with videos below.

97-year-old looks to rebuild beloved Altadena home

The Nelsons were among the first Black families to move into Altadena, a longtime refuge for Black families legally barred from buying homes in other parts of LA County. Irene Nelson shares her experience after losing her home of more than 50 years in the Eaton Fire.

Young athletes and families unite in tragedy

Young athletes learning difficult lessons about life's challenges both on and off the field and their families were among those who lost homes in the devastating Eaton Fire in Altadena. Together, they are applying some of those lessons in the aftermath of one of the most destructive wildfires on record.

Mapping the Eaton Fire's devastation

Los Angeles County's Eaton Fire damage assessment is depicted in the map below. It shows buildings damaged and destroyed in the second-most destructive wildfire on record in California.

9,418 structures destroyed

6,011 homes

100 multi-family homes

4 mixed use structures

154 commercial structures

3,134 minor structures

1 infrastructure units

1,073 Structures Damaged

645 homes

22 multi-family homes

30 commercial structures

208 minor structures

Only the November 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County resulted in more destruction (18,800 structures).