A Chino software engineer and carpenter who was laid off from his tech job during the coronavirus pandemic is helping students build a foundation for at-home learning.

Chai Hansanuwat and his network of other carpenters are building and donating desks for students who might otherwise not have a designated place to learn. The inspiration came from a family in his community with four students.

The family didn’t have table large enough for all of the students.

“I had no idea how big the need was,” Hansanuwat said. “What started as one request for a family in my community grew to 20, which then grew into 250 requests and counting.”

Hansanuwat, a hobbyist carpenter for of about 12 years, estimated there is a wait list of about 900 desks.

Each desk costs about $20 to $25 to build. He launched a GoFundMe campaign to buy wood and building materials.