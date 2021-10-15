97% of LAUSD Classroom Teachers Received at Least 1 Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

What to Know The district had originally set Oct. 15 as the deadline for all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier this week, however, the district agreed to delay the timeline, requiring proof of only one dose by Friday, with the second mandated by Nov. 15.

It was unclear how many lower-level district employees had met the mandate.

With a deadline looming for Los Angeles Unified employees to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep working, the district Friday reported strong compliance thus far among the administrative and teaching ranks, with compliance at 95% or higher.

According to the district, 97% of administrators and 97% of classroom teachers had loaded their vaccination status into the district's Daily Pass system as of midday Friday, along with 95% of classified supervisors, such as administrative assistants, plant managers and cafeteria managers.

Although Friday was the previously announced deadline for employees to obtain at least one dose, district officials indicated that employees will be able to continue working as long as they upload their information before Monday.

LAUSD will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics at its six local district offices on Saturday and Sunday, providing not only the shots but technical support to help employees upload the information into the Daily Pass system. The clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days at:

-- Central, 2328 St. James Place;

-- East, 2151 N. Soto St.;

-- Northeast, 8401 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley;

-- Northwest, 6621 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa;

-- South, 1208 Magnolia Ave., Gardena; and

-- West, 11380 W. Graham Place.



Earlier this week, however, the district agreed to delay the timeline, requiring proof of only one dose by Friday, with the second mandated by Nov. 15.

Workers who do not have the single dose reported by Monday will be unable to return to work, however, they will not be subject to termination until Nov. 1. Any employees who fail to receive the second dose by Nov. 15 will be "subject to separation from district service.''

All district students and employees will continue to take part in weekly COVID testing through the end of the semester.

LAUSD students age 12 and older who take part in in-person extracurricular programs were required to receive their first dose by Oct. 3 and their second no later than Oct. 31. All other students aged 12 and up must receive their first dose by Nov. 21, and their second by Dec. 19.

Younger students will have to receive their first dose no later than 30 days after their 12th birthday, and their second dose no later than eight weeks after turning 12.



The mandate applies to all district students, along with charter school students on co-located district school facilities. Students "with qualified and approved exemptions under LAUSD's existing immunization policies'' will be exempt.