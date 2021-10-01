Education

‘Major Announcement' Coming From Governor on COVID Safety in Schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom will make what his office calls a major announcement Friday about COVID safety in schools.  

Newsom is scheduled to make the announcement at 10 a.m. Details about the announcement were not immediately available. 

In a tweet, the governor’s office said he will highlight California’s “ongoing work to protect students & school staff who have returned to full, in-person instruction this school year.”

In August, California became the first state to require that all public school teachers and staff be vaccinated before returning to campus or submit to weekly testing for COVID. 

Refresh this page for updates on the announcement at live coverage at 10 a.m.

