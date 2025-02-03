LAUSD reading proficiency dips, nation's report card says

The Los Angeles Unified School District received slightly below average marks on its 2024 report card as the district battles ongoing funding, employment and legal issues alongside new potential threats of student deportation.

The Nations Report Card (NAEP) is a biannual educational assessment distributed to both public and private schools across the country. The exam measures both 4th and 8th grade level reading and writing to determine how far ahead or behind a school compared to its statewide peers.

First, the good news. LAUSD 4th graders scored significantly higher in mathematics than their 2022 counterparts. Levels of proficiency jumped from 20% in 2022 to 27% in 2024.

While that's still lower than the state and national averages of 35% and 39%, respectively, it is the single largest increase within the data set.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Eight-grade math also improved but not enough to make a statistical difference.

Literary competence, however, is raising a few eyebrows.

While 4th grade reading levels remained unchanged at 25% proficient, 8th grade levels took a dive of 6 percentage points from 28% in 2022 to 22% last year.

Eighth-grade reading proficiently remained unchanged across the state at 29%.

"It's always hard to parse the NAEP results and attribute cause and effect," USC Rossier professor of education Morgan Polikoff said in an interview with NBCLA.

"There are two leading reasons that we might guess why reading scores have continued to go down. These kids who are in eighth grade now were basically in fourth grade at the height of school closures, and so they're, you know, they're learning experiences at that time certainly could have been affected by COVID and COVID school closures" Polikoff said. "Another hypothesis is that there's a lot of going on these days in kids lives, that kids are reading less outside of school, that they're spending more time on their devices, things like that. Of course, it's hard to explain why that would affect kids in Los Angeles, but not some other place."

Polikoff added "[he] wouldn't put too much stock in that eighth-grade drop" and that "it's much better to look at broader trends than focusing on one jurisdiction."

Standardized testing scores tanked during the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.

According to another statewide standardized test from 2022, LAUSD students meeting or exceeding state standards in English dropped by two percentage points compared to the pre-pandemic levels. The drop-off was steeper for math , falling by five percentage points.

Every grade level also a decrease in math, led by the 11th grade with a 9.7 point drop-off from 28.6% to 18.9%. Eighth- and sixth-graders saw a nearly six-point drop.

"It sort of seems like we've hit a kind of new level, right? We've established a new floor," Polikoff said. "I don't really expect meaningful recovery moving beyond where we are now because we're not investing in recovery. We haven't really fundamentally changed anything."

SoCal students will begin taking the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, or "CAASPP", starting February through the end of the spring term.

NBCLA reached out LAUSD and is still awaiting a response.