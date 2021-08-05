LAUSD Debuts Talk Show Exploring Return To Campus

Ahead of the new school year, which will offer students a return to full-time, in-person learning, the Los Angeles Unified School District tonight will debut a televised series of 30-minute discussions with Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly, designed to provide families with information about the return to campus.

"At the Table with Los Angeles Unified'' will feature roundtable discussions with Reilly and experts on various topics addressing questions families may have before school resumes Aug. 16.

The first episode will air at 6 p.m. Thursday on KLCS-TV and stream on lausd.net. It will be rebroadcast at 7 a.m. Sunday and again at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

The debut episode features Dr. Smita Malhotra, the district's medical director; Dr. Vladimir Manuel, a family medicine doctor and scientist at UCLA's Clinical and Translational Science Institute; Adaina Brown, Local District West superintendent; and Andres Chait, Local District Northeast superintendent.



"We have heard from our families and employees,'' Reilly said. ``We hope that by bringing these experts to the table, we'll be able to engage in deep conversations that will provide the latest information that everyone needs to know about our return to in-person learning.''