List: LA County Library Card Offers Access to Many Free Online Learning Tools

With many children back to school in online classes, the Los Angeles County Public Library Monday highlighted free tutoring and other digital learning tools available with a county library card.

Free, on-demand access to live online tutoring in math, science, reading, writing, social studies and test prep can be found at Brainfuse, which also offers a language lab for students studying Spanish or Mandarin. A writing lab on the site provides constructive feedback on essays and other writing. Resources are also available for students learning English.

For many of you, today is the #firstdayofschool and we are here to help! There are many digital school materials and online resources that can help students succeed and thrive including homework help, virtual programs, and digital library cards: https://t.co/1wrv0xa7Sd pic.twitter.com/9kAbnyF21d — LA County Library (@LACountyLibrary) August 24, 2020

Students can check out eBooks at lacountylibrary.overdrive.com, where collections are curated for both younger kids and teens. Hoopla offers audiobooks, eBooks and educational films for all ages at hoopladigital.com, free with a library card. And Kanopy has on-demand streaming videos that help kids learn languages and explore math, science and history, all available at kanopy.com/kids.

For those who want to dig deep into research, library databases, including archival collections, are accessible online at lacountylibrary.org/database/.

The library also offers weekly virtual programming, including DIY and arts and cultural programs and at-home activities, all of which can be found at lacountylibrary.org.

Anyone without a library card can sign up with the help of a parent or guardian.