Van Nuys Airport Launches Virtual Tour For Kids In Need of At-Home Adventures

The Van Nuys Airport has created a free virtual airport tour for children in need of at-home learning adventures amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The virtual tour, which was adapted from the airport's on-site tour, is guided by the airport's mascot Vinny, who helps children experience the adventure of flight, learn how airplanes fly and explore different aviation careers.

“Van Nuys Airport's virtual tour program is designed to provide educators and parents with engaging resources for children to learn at home, while sparking an interest in aviation,” Airport Manager Flora Margheritis said.

“During this challenging time, we hope to share our passion for aviation with young learners and inspire people of all ages to explore the wonders and possibilities of flight.”

Children will get a behind-the-scenes look at aircraft, airport operations and aviation businesses within the 730-acre airfield, and will see propeller airplanes, jets and helicopters as they take off and land. They'll also learn about taxiways, runways, hangars and other components of the airport.

The tour features airport police officers and firefighters who are helping to keep the airfield and community safe.

The virtual tour and other online resources are available at https://bit.ly/36ojjMG.

Tour groups can also schedule a live video conference with a pilot, air traffic controller, aircraft mechanic, first responder or other airport employee.