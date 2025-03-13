What you need to know about tornado risks in Southern California

When people think of tornadoes, they often picture the vast plains of Texas, Kansas, or Oklahoma—states that form the heart of the infamous Tornado Alley. Southern California, with its sunny skies and coastal climate, seems an unlikely place for twisters. But while rare, tornadoes do touch down in the region more often than many might think.

In fact, Southern California has its own, albeit smaller, version of Tornado Alley. The areas most at risk include East Los Angeles, Montebello, Downey, Compton, and Carson.

Why do tornadoes form in Southern California?

Tornadoes require a perfect storm of meteorological conditions—literally. In Southern California, the combination of topography, coastal plains, and occasional strong cold fronts can create the necessary ingredients for a tornado.

When a cold front collides with warm air from the Pacific, it can force air to rise rapidly. If wind speeds and directions shift at different heights in the atmosphere, the resulting turbulence can spawn a tornado.

Though infrequent, tornadoes in Southern California are not unheard of. Since 2023, at least six tornadoes have touched down in either Los Angeles County or Ventura County.

What exactly is a tornado?

A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that forms within a thunderstorm and extends to the ground, according to the National Weather Service. These swirling vortexes of wind can vary greatly in size and strength.

Weak tornadoes (winds up to 100 mph) typically last only a few minutes.

(winds up to 100 mph) typically last only a few minutes. Strong tornadoes (winds up to 200 mph) can persist for up to 20 minutes.

(winds up to 200 mph) can persist for up to 20 minutes. Violent tornadoes (winds exceeding 200 mph) are extremely rare but can last for an hour or more.

While most tornadoes in California are on the weaker side, even a short-lived twister can cause significant damage, as seen in Montebello in 2023, when a tornado ripped through an industrial area, damaging buildings and vehicles.

What should you do if a tornado impacts your area?

Preparedness is key to staying safe during a tornado. If a tornado warning is issued:

Seek shelter immediately. The safest place is an underground storm shelter or basement. If those aren’t available, move to a small, windowless room, such as a closet or hallway, on the lowest floor.

The safest place is an underground storm shelter or basement. If those aren’t available, move to a small, windowless room, such as a closet or hallway, on the lowest floor. Avoid windows. Flying debris can turn shattered glass into dangerous projectiles.

Flying debris can turn shattered glass into dangerous projectiles. Use sturdy cover. Get under a heavy table, workbench, or even a bathtub, placing a mattress or heavy blankets over yourself for protection.

Get under a heavy table, workbench, or even a bathtub, placing a mattress or heavy blankets over yourself for protection. If in a mobile home, evacuate. Mobile homes are particularly vulnerable. Move to a sturdier structure as quickly as possible.

Mobile homes are particularly vulnerable. Move to a sturdier structure as quickly as possible. Caught outside? Act quickly. If no building is nearby, get into a vehicle and drive to the closest shelter. If flying debris makes driving impossible, park, keep your seatbelt on, and cover your head. If you can safely exit your vehicle and take shelter in a ditch or low-lying area, do so.

While tornadoes in Southern California remain an unusual phenomenon, they are a reminder that extreme weather can strike in unexpected places. Understanding the risks and knowing what to do can make all the difference when the sky turns dark.