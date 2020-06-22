The following content is created in partnership with Lake Havasu Convention & Visitors Bureau. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Los Angeles editorial staff. To learn more about Lake Havasu City, click here.

Cooped up at home, many have spent recent months feeling a little deprived—maybe even completely deprived.

Now, though—with a bit of sun peeking through—people are finding opportunity to engage in a little old-fashioned normalcy. But where to begin? After weeks and weeks of nothing, the make-good may be to go to a destination that offers just about everything.

As fun-in-the-sun destinations go, Arizona’s Lake Havasu City practically has it all. Really, just about any traveler can find their element here. For those looking to get their groove back, here are 10 reasons to drop in on Lake Havasu.

Water for all: Sure, when the destination is a lake, there’s bound to be activity thereabouts and therein. Still, Lake Havasu offers considerably more fare than that of your typical body of still water (except, maybe, the “deep-sea” kind). There’s scuba diving, kayaking, jet-skiing, boating, just-plain-beaching, and more.

Marine Life: Speaking of water—despite the fact that Lake Havasu was formed by the construction of the Parker Dam on the Colorado River—you can actually go fishing there. In fact, it’s considered one of the best fishing lakes in the Southwest, with largemouth and smallmouth bass, striped bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, crappies, and flathead catfish.

Sunny and dry: True, during summer months, the mercury climbs pretty high at Lake Havasu: The average July high temperature tops out at 109º F. Still, it is, as they say, a dry heat (this being the desert). And remember, whatever you have planned, you won’t get rained out: On average, there are 290 sunny days per year in Lake Havasu and the city only sees, on average, 22 days of precipitation per year.

Nature everywhere: There’s nothing quite like Mother Nature for a good mind-cleanse. From the aforementioned 619,400 acre-foot reservoir to the 20 trails (ranging from easy walks to tough hikes), to the falcons, roadrunners, bobcats, sheep, and other wild residents of the 300-mile Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, there’s plenty of ways to feel one with the great outdoors.

Refuge for party animals: There’s a different kind of wildlife that also takes refuge in Lake Havasu: the fun-seeker. Lake Havasu, in fact, is legendary for spring break as well as for its boat parties.

A robust dining scene: With 140 places to eat and drink at Lake Havasu, diners have quite a diverse selection. Many a cuisine is present, including American, Asian, Italian, Mexican, and more.

The greens: For those who prefer their activity calmer and their nature manicured, there are plenty of golf courses at Havasu. With lake and mountain backdrops, golfers can find every kind of course here, from public to private; 9-hole to 18-hole. Just off the lake alone, golfers have four courses to choose from.

A choice of spas: Whether looking for massages, skin treatments, beauty treatments, saunas, whirlpools, or something else, there are a number of spa options in the area.

Happenings galore: In a typical year, you’ll find some 300 events happening at Lake Havasu, so boredom is not an option. Some of the more noteworthy happenings: Relics & Rods Run to the Sun; London Bridge Seaplane Classic; The Sand, Water & RV Expo; and the Annual Havasu Balloon Fest.

Cyclist’s Paradise: No matter where you like to bike—on mountain terrain, along trails, on smooth streets—Lake Havasu has the perfect cycling experience for you. Plus, with that comes the kind of stunning scenery (the lake, the mountains, the city) that will no doubt draw your eyes off the road.

To discover all Lake Havasu City has to offer, click here.