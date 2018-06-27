NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia has more as fans remember the 20-year-old Broward County native who was shot and killed just over a week ago.

Mourners are getting a chance to say their final goodbyes to South Florida-based rapper XXXTentacion during a viewing service being held Wednesday.

The open-casket viewing for the 20-year-old performer who was shot and killed June 18 began at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Cameras, cell phones and other recording devicesare not allowed inside and security will perform checks before entry.

The rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy in Plantation, recently lived in Parkland and was shopping at a Deerfield Beach bike shop when he was shot while sitting in his car earlier this month. Onfroy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dedrick Williams for his alleged role in the incident and charged the Pompano Beach resident with premediated first-degree murder in the case. Investigators do not believe he was one of the two men who opened fire but was the driver of the car that fled the scene.

Williams is being held on no bond as Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators continue searching for others involved in the shooting. Authorities said they believe the motive for the shooting was robbery and, on Wednesday, said they are looking for 22-year-old Robert Allen regarding what he may know.

In just a few years, XXXTentacion had become a rising star in the music business, with several songs in topping the Billboard charts – including his single “Sad!,” which rose to No. 1 on the Hot 100 list after his death.

Family members will hold a separate, private funeral at a later date.