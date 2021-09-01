‘A.P. Bio' is Back in the Classroom for Season 4 on Peacock

It’s time to head back-to-school for “A.P. Bio”. The new 8 episode season on Peacock is filled with the quirky sense of humor that fans have come to know and expect from this show. But Glenn Howerton (Jack Griffin) and Patton Oswalt (Principal Durbin) tell NBC this season they are pushing the boundaries of what a traditional sitcom looks like even more.

“It kind of exists in its own reality,” Howerton said. “The show’s creator Mike O’Brien, every year he kind of pushes it a little bit further.”

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

For those taking notes, “A.P. Bio” centers around Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job. He’s then forced to return to Toledo, Ohio and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. Once he realizes he has a room full of uber smart kids, he decides to use them for his own benefit.

The series also stars the infinitely relatable Patton Oswalt as the desperate-to-be-cool Principal Durbin a.k.a Durbs. But will he ever achieve his goal of being as cool as Jack?

Patrick McElhenney/Peacock

“The writers have really hit their stride and if anything, they have upped the stakes as far as how hard is Durbs going to try, how far he will go to be cool,” Oswalt said.

After season 3, many fans were left wondering what will happen with Jack and his blossoming relationship with fellow teacher Lynette. Howerton said scheduling conflicts may be to blame for their dissipating relationship.

“The truth of the matter is, Elizabeth Alderfer who plays Lynette is so incredibly talented, that she was pulled away to do another great show,” Howerton said. “So we didn’t have access to Liz in the same way we did.”

Without access to Alderfer, the writers had to get even more creative with building out a love story (or not) for Jack and expanding on the world at Whitlock High. That includes some fun guest appearances by Bruce Campbell and Joe Manganiello. And the delightful group of teachers played by Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis and Jean Villepique continue to be a bright spot in the series.

See if season 4 of “A.P. Bio” passes the test when it premieres Sept. 2 on Peacock.