‘Abbot Elementary' actor Sheryl Lee Ralph to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored with the 2,808th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at 6623 Hollywood Boulevard.

The actress has become a staple in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning more than four decades, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Our Walk of Fame honorees are selected solely based on their achievements in the entertainment industry. With her remarkable talent and contributions, Sheryl Lee Ralph is more than worthy of this prestigious recognition,” stated Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ralph, currently starring in the hit ABC/Warner Bros. Television comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, Ralph wrote, directed and produced the award-winning short film “Secrets," co-starring Alfre Woodard and Robin Givens. And is known for her award-winning work, creating the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls."

Off screen, Ralph is a passionate health advocate and honored AIDS activist.

The emcee for the event, Nischelle Turner, will be joined by guest speakers, Quinta Brunson and Loretta Devine.

The ceremony will be live streamed on The Walk of Fame website.