Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Abbot Elementary' actor Sheryl Lee Ralph to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Sheryl Lee Ralph will receive her star in the category of Television.

By Sahana Patel

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
GettyImages

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored with the 2,808th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday. 

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at 6623 Hollywood Boulevard. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The actress has become a staple in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning more than four decades, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Our Walk of Fame honorees are selected solely based on their achievements in the entertainment industry. With her remarkable talent and contributions, Sheryl Lee Ralph is more than worthy of this prestigious recognition,” stated Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Economy Apr 11

Local baker struggles to continue business despite growing prices

Celebrity Couples Mar 31

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez to wed in Venice amid local concerns over scale of ceremony

Ralph, currently starring in the hit ABC/Warner Bros. Television comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. 

Additionally, Ralph wrote, directed and produced the award-winning short film “Secrets," co-starring Alfre Woodard and Robin Givens. And is known for her award-winning work, creating the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls." 

Off screen, Ralph is a passionate health advocate and honored AIDS activist. 

The emcee for the event, Nischelle Turner, will be joined by guest speakers, Quinta Brunson and Loretta Devine.

The ceremony will be live streamed on The Walk of Fame website.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood Walk of Fame
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us