Accountant for Rob Kardashian’s Ex Blac Chyna Ordered to Turn Over Financial Info

A judge Tuesday ordered the accountant for three companies owned by the mother of Rob Kardashian's toddler-aged daughter that may show whether she lost money after the cancellation of the former couple's reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Randolph Hammock granted a motion by attorneys for the the Kardashian/Jenner families to compel J. Walter Michael & Associates to comply with a defense subpoena to produce the information regarding three companies owned by plaintiff Blac Chyna. Over the objection of Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, the judge said the documents must also include tax returns.

The judge said he will delay the scheduled May 26 start of trial if necessary if the defense is not satisfied they have all the documents they need from Chyna's companies.

"I know your client is desperate just to have her day in court," Hammock told Ciani. "She wants to get her justice against the Kardashian clan.''

Chyna's real name is Angela White and she filed her suit in November 2017. Her claims against Rob Kardashian, as well as his mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, include defamation and interference with prospective economic advantage. Chyna alleges the four women falsely claimed she physically abused Rob Kardashian while they were a couple.

In her lawsuit, Chyna alleges she suffered significant damages and that the scandal caused her reality show with her ex-fiance to be canceled by E! She alleges that the network would have granted a second season of the show but for false statements made against her, including alleged comments by the four female defendants to E! representatives in late 2016 and early 2017 that Chyna physically abused Rob Kardashian.

In their court papers in support of their motion, the Kardashian- Jenner lawyers said the accountants' documents may show whether Chyna is being forthright when she says she has lost money in appearances and endorsements since the show's cancellation. They asked for the company records for Blac Chyna Inc., 88 Fin Inc. and Lashed LLC for the years 2014-19.

Ciani told the judge that she had been trying to get the documents sought by the defense from the accountant, who is based in Michigan, and that she has herself had difficulty doing so. She repeated her previous statement in court that Chyna is no longer seeking damages in connection with that company.

However, Kardashian-Jenner attorney Todd Eagan said he still wants to examine the Lashed documents to see if the company has lost or made money since the show ended. In his court papers, Eagan said that the subpoena on the accounting firm was properly served on Walter Mosley, who does unrelated legal work for Chyna and is identified on the entity's website as the head of its Los Angeles office.

Chyna, 31, and Rob Kardashian, 32, began dating in January 2016 and had a daughter, Dream, that November. They broke up in the summer of 2017 and

she sued Kardashian, his mother and three of his sisters in October of that year.

In July 2017, he used social media to post pictures of Chyna's naked breasts, backside and genitals. He also accused her of sleeping with another man in "the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in." He later took down some of the photos.