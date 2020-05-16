‘American Idol’ Finale Sunday with Two LA-Area Singers among Top Seven

"American Idol" will air its first remotely produced finale in its 18-season history at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC, with two Los Angeles-area singers among the Top Seven.

The two-hour broadcast will begin with the revealing of the vote reducing the field to five.

The Top Five will each then perform two songs. The first will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new "American Idol" single.

The Top Seven includes Just Sam, a 21-year-old from New York City's Harlem neighborhood who moved to West Hollywood and describes herself as a subway singer, and Jonny West, a 23-year-old piano teacher from Murrieta who now lives in Studio City.

The winner will be determined by a vote of viewers of the live East Coast broadcast.

The series has been airing remotely produced shows since April 26.

Sunday's episode will also include Lionel Richie and fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan joining such past "American Idol" contestants as Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Kellie Pickler, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery in the first television performance of "We Are The World" in 35 years.

Richie joined Michael Jackson in writing the 1985 charity single for African famine relief.

Perry will perform her new single "Daisies" in its television debut. Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita."

The country band Rascal Flats will be joined by Doug Kiker, a garbage collector from Alabama who was eliminated during the Hollywood Round, in singing "Bless The Broken Road.'"

The Grammy-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle and the Top 5 will perform her three-time platinum song, "You Say."

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and the Top 11 will perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs.