Amy Poehler, Tina Fey to Host Golden Globes Next Year

The pair hosted the Globes from 2013 to 2015.

By City News Service

Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 12: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to the Golden Globes as co-hosts for the 2021 telecast, organizers announced Saturday.

The date of next year's Golden Globes will be announced at a later time.

Fey and Poehler, who rose to fame hosting the Weekend Update segment together on "Saturday Night Live" in the early 2000s, hosted the Globes from 2013-15.

"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet -- Tina Fey and Amy Poehler -- and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," Telegdy said.

"There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."

The Golden Globe Awards honor both film and television.

This year's show was hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

Golden Globes
