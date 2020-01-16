Jason Mraz, Other Artists Honored at Anaheim Music Industry Trade Show

The NAMM Show, billed by organizers as the world's largest trade-only event for the music products, pro audio, lighting and design and entertainment technology industries, begins today in Anaheim.

The four-day show includes workshops, panels, professional development opportunities, performances and award presentations at the Anaheim Convention Center, surrounding hotels and House of Blues.

Singers Gloria Gaynor and Linda Perry and Suzi Quatro, the pioneering bass player, singer, musician and actress, will be among the honorees at the Women's International Music Network's eighth annual She Rocks Awards Friday, paying tribute to women in the music industry.

Folk singer Joni Mitchell will receive the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 35th annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards Saturday. The award is given on behalf of the Les Paul Foundation to honor individuals that have set the highest standards of excellence in creative application of artistry in the spirit of the famed audio pioneer, inventor and musician.

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz was honored with the "Music for Life" award at NAMM's opening Breakfast of Champions session.

NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond noted Mraz's philanthropy in handing out the convention's highest honor.

"Music brings everyone together and mentorship is the train that keeps music expanding, impacting and inspiring us all," Lamond said. "Jason Mraz has exemplified this vision for a very long time, and there's no stronger impact in a community than someone who lives among you choosing to rise up to give of time and resources to make these positive changes. We honor Jason's commitment and craft here today."

The two-time Grammy-winning songwriter Mraz noted how his mother and teachers helped nurture his musical talent.

"I was fortunate to have music education in my public school and that's why I advocate so hard for it," Mraz said. "Knowing how much shaped my life and gave me so many opportunities, I knew my career would include giving back."

The show presented by The National Association of Music Merchants is not open to the public.