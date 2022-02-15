Halyna Hutchins

Attorneys for Family of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Discuss Lawsuit in ‘Rust' Set Shooting Death

Actor Alec Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding at the time contained a live round when it went off while pointed at 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins.

Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins announced the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday morning in her shooting death on the movie set of 'Rust.'

At a Tuesday morning news conference in Los Angeles, attorneys said the lawsuit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. They played a video that they said re-created the events that led to the shooting of Hutchins, 42, last year on the New Mexico movie set.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office that is leading an investigation into the cause of the death has said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Authorities have said Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said his client had been cooperating with authorities throughout the course of the investigation, and the delay in providing information from the phone was no indication otherwise.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

Authorities have pieced together a timeline of events that led up to the shooting.

