Autopsy Pending on Movie Producer Steve Bing After Apparent Suicide

An autopsy was pending Tuesday for movie producer and real estate heir Steve Bing, one day after Bing died by apparent suicide in Century City.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that Bing, 55, was pronounced dead in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at 1:10 p.m. on Monday.

Bing jumped from the 27th floor of his luxury apartment building, TMZ reported.

Elizabeth Hurley, the British actress-model who had a son with Bing, issued a statement on social media early Tuesday. Their son, Damian Hurley, turned 18 on April 4.

"I'm saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us,'' Hurley wrote. "Our time together was very happy & although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our son's 18th. This is devastating news.''

Actor Val Kilmer also paid tribute to Bing, tweeting Tuesday: "Steve Bing always shared great support for and dedication to his friends and their causes. He loved rock 'n roll almost as much as philanthropy, sharing his generosity and joy with those he believed in. Rest easy Steve and my love to his children and all of his loved ones.''

Bing inherited about $600 million from his grandfather, real estate developer Leo S. Bing, when he was 18 years old. He started his career in the entertainment industry after dropping out of Stanford University.

Bing's producing credits included the 2000 action thriller "Get Carter,'' the 2005 comedy "Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World'' the 2015 comedy "Rock the Kasbah,'' and the 2008 Martin Scorsese-directed documentary on The Rolling Stones, "Shine A Light.''

He wrote the screenplay for the 2003 comedy "Kangaroo Jack'' and cowrote the screenplay for the 1985 action film, "Missing in Action 2: The Beginning.''

He also directed the 1994 thriller "Every Breath,'' for which he shared the writing credit with star Judd Nelson and Andrew Fleming and was among the executive producers.

Bing helped finance the 2004 Oscar-nominated animated film, "The Polar Express,'' and the 2007 3D computer-animated fantasy action film "Beowulf.''

He is survived by his son and by his daughter Kira Bonder, whose mother is former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

In 2012, Bing pledged to donate the majority of his fortune to charity during his lifetime, following the Giving Pledge established by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Bing also donated millions of dollars to Democratic candidates and causes.

"I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in,'' former President Bill Clinton tweeted Monday night. "I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace.''