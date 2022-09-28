Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny SoFi Stadium Concert-Goers, Here Is What You Need to Know

Bad Bunny continues his 'The World's Hottest Tour' Friday and Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Miami Garden, FL – 12 de agosto: Bad Bunny actúa en el escenario durante su gira World's Hottest en el Hard Rock Stadium el 12 de agosto de 2022 en Miami Gardens, Florida. (Foto de Alejandro Tamargo/Getty Images)
Getty

Thousands of Bad Bunny fans will fill the 70,000 seat capacity at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this weekend as they take part in the artist's “The World’s Hottest Tour."

The reggaeton singer was recently nominated for 10 Latin Grammy Awards and has 23 nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Last month, the Puerto Rican artist received the award in the category of Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). San Diego State University (SDSU) announced it will offer a course in 2023 that focuses on the impact the singer, born Benito Martinez, has had on Latin culture.

There is no doubt that Bad Bunny’s popularity has caused a genre revolution, and thousands of fans in Southern California are excited to be part of his world tour.

What you should know before the concert at SoFi Stadium

If you are one of the thousands going to his concert this Friday and Saturday, SoFi has revealed some key information:

  • Parking gates will open at 3 p.m.
  • Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.
  • It is recommended to purchase the parking ticket to secure your space. Click here to buy your parking ticket.
  • People arriving via shared transportation should be dropped off and picked up at Kareem Court, on the north side of SoFi Stadium.
  • Attendees must use a clear bag and cannot be larger than 12”x6”x12”
  • And lastly, SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility.

For more information, click here.

