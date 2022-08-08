blackpink

BLACKPINK in Your Area: ‘Born Pink' Tour Dates Include Stop in LA

BLACKPINK just announced the new world tour "Born Pink," which will include a stop in LA.

By Destiny De La Cueva

Getty Images

Listen up BLINKS, BLACKPINK is back and just announced dates for their official world tour on Monday.

The world tour announcement comes after the group took a brief break to work on solo projects. They also released new details of their sophomore album "Born Pink," which is set for release this fall.

The group will make stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia and will span from Oct. 15 to June 23 with a stop in LA on Nov. 19.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The group announced their album release and new tour on YouTube. Their second studio album will arrive in September following their lead single, "Pink Venom," which will arrive in Aug. 19.

Their single will be their second release of the year, after "Ready for Love," which was a promotional single for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

This is the third concert tour for the KPOP group after the BLACKPINK arena tour in 2018 and the In Your Arena World Tour in 2018-2020.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Ventura 13 mins ago

Man Killed at Pearl Harbor Was Navy Sailor From Ventura

windsor hills crash 1 hour ago

Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

For more information on when tickets go on sale, visit here.

This article tagged under:

blackpinkentertainment news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us