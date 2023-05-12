How to Watch Blake Shelton's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Blake Shelton could be 'Happy Anywhere,' but the heart of Hollywood is where the country music artist and 'The Voice' coach will be smiling Friday with family and friends.

Shelton will be joined by wife Gwen Stefani, singer-songwriter Adam Levine and 'Voice' host Carson Daily when he receives the 2,755th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling comes 11 days before Shelton's final episode after 23 seasons as a coach on NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition.

“I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit,” he told "The Voice" host, producer and TODAY’s own Carson Daly in an interview that aired on TODAY in February. "“And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

Shelton, 46, has been a coach on "The Voice" since its 2011 debut. He has coached nine show champions, including Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. Chloe Kohanski, Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, Jermaine Paul, Todd Tilghman and Cam Anthony also won the competition with mentoring from Shelton.

Here's what to know about the Walk of Fame ceremony.

How can I watch Blake Shelton's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony?

The event is scheduled for Friday at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard. Click here to watch or use the embedded player above

About Blake Shelton

Born in Oklahoma, Shelton has 28 songs that have topped the country charts in a career that began in 2001 with the release of "Austin," which topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks. He has sold more than 52 million singles and 13 million albums and his songs have been streamed nearly 11 billion times globally.

Shelton has six Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards and 10 Country Music Association Awards.

He is scheduled to perform on the opening night of the two-night Coastal Country Jam on Sept. 16 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach.