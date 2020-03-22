Box Office Tallies Suspended Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

With many movie theaters across the United States closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry tracking group Comscore is temporarily suspending its regular tally of box office receipts.

"Due to this unprecedented situation, Comscore will be temporarily suspending our usual Sunday North American Top 10 Estimates, Global chart and commentary," Comscore said Friday. "We will update the status of studio reporting on Monday."

The move was driven in part by Disney's decision Thursday to halt its reporting of global box office receipts.

"While the numbers not going out as usual saddens all of us in the industry, once theaters and restaurants are back online, and day-to-day activities are back to some semblance of normalcy, people will once again be embracing those experiences and the movie theater will be a big part of that," Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Deadline.com.

A similar announcement was made Sunday by Gracenote, a Nielsen Company.

"During these unprecedented times where theatres are closing globally and studios/distributors are suspending their reporting, all Box Office by Studio System will be on hold until further notice," the company announced.