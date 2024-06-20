Hollywood

Watch Hollywood legend Carol Burnett place her handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

Beloved entertainer Carol Burnett cements her legacy in the heart of Hollywood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Comedy legend Carol Burnett will place her handprints and footprints in cement Thursday outside TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and Burnett's castmates in the AppleTV+ comedy "Palm Royale" Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk will be part of the ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m.

Burnett, 91, already has a significant presence in the heart of Hollywood in honor of her entertainment career. She received a nearby star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975 and depicted on a mural at her alma mater Hollywood High School that was completed in 2002.

The intersection of Highland and Selma avenues, adjacent to Hollywood High School, was named after her in 2013.

Burnett, best known for the 1967-78 variety show "The Carol Burnett Show." won three Emmys as a performer. She won a Grammy for best spoken word album for the audio book for her 2016 memoir about her show, "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox" and a special Tony Award.

