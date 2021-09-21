Cars and Stars Return for the New Season of ‘Jay Leno's Garage'

Legendary comedian, host and recent Automotive Hall of Fame inductee Jay Leno sat down with NBC to talk about season 6 of “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Nicole Weingart/CNBC

“The fun part of going into your sixth season is people know the show and they are excited to come on and talk cars, share stories and do a couple of burnouts,” said Jay Leno. “I’m thrilled to see guests come back like Kelly Clarkson, Trevor Noah, and Tim Allen. We are also getting a lot of first timers like Tiffany Haddish, Mark Cuban, Offset, James Corden and more.”

This season features 12 new episodes highlighting a variety of cars of every different shape and size. In the season premiere episode entitled “Big Dreams,” Jay starts by kicking Drew Carey’s soccer dreams into high gear with a crazy game of “car soccer.”

Talk show host James Corden gets wowed by Jay’s Jag. And actor Gary Sinise joins Jay to salute a decorated veteran who’s helping other vets achieve their dreams, with a little four wheeled surprise.

Leno also said he has made a point to include more women in the car conversation this season.

CNBC

“We have a lot of women now who are interested in designing, mechanics and building,” Leno said. “There are a lot of women only repair shops now in Los Angeles because guys have been ripping them off so long they started their own business.”

“Jay Leno's Garage” is a fun show to watch with the whole family as Leno and his friends celebrate anything on four wheels and share the best stories behind the wheel.

Jay Leno's Garage” premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.