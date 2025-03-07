Christina Ricci honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Los Angeles-born movie star Christina Ricci received her star Thursday morning as the latest honoree along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"This is just such a truly incredible honor and I'm just so moved by it," Ricci said emotionally during her speech. "From the moment I started acting I knew it was meant to be."

Born on Feb. 12, 1980 in Santa Monica, Ricci was raised in Montclair, New Jersey.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

She caught her initial break at just 8 years old when she was discovered by a local theater critic after starring in a school production of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.''

Her first formal role came just a year later in the comedy drama film “Mermaids.”

Ricci became a household name the year afterward in 1991, playing Wednesday Addams in the now iconic “The Addams Family” television show.

The actress would continue to portray dark and supernatural characters with roles in “Casper the Friendly Ghost,” “Monster,” and “Addams Family Values.''

Other film credits include “The Matrix Resurrections,'' “Around the Block,'' “Prozac Nation,'' “Sleepy Hollow,'' “Pecker,'' “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas'' and “Buffalo 66.”

Ricci’s work on television brought her a pair of Emmy nominations including outstanding guest actress in a drama series in 2006 for “Grey's Anatomy'' and outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2022 for “Yellowjackets.''

Ricci’s star is number 2,803 along Hollywood Boulevard.