Close-Up Magic Under Quarantine With AGT Champ Shin Lim

Two-time “America’s Got Talent” winner Shin Lim had just kicked off his Limitless tour when COVID-19 hit and he had to shut it down. He was also in the middle of his residency at the Mirage in Las Vegas and had just days earlier moved his family into their new place there. But all of that came to a grinding halt when Las Vegas was shut down.



Krisal

So what does a magician do with a lot of time on their hands? Magic and Netflix of course! Lim says he’s been getting caught up on a lot of movies he missed while he was busy becoming an AGT champion and entertaining fans around the world.



He has also been working on a lot of new tricks. As you can imagine, he has come up with several new ideas and he says he’s creating a Limitless 2.0 version of his tour. He hopes to add these ideas into the routine when things get back up and running.



Louis Aslarona

Lim also produces hugely popular YouTube videos of his magic, and he incorporates his love of music into his acts by putting nearly all his tricks to music while staying completely silent during the jaw-dropping illusions, which is how he became to be called the "Mozart of Magic."



Although most people call him a magician, he is a self-proclaimed "Sleight of Hand Artist" who admits he is actually NOT a magician. He performs carefully self-choreographed routines with music rather than pretending to defy the laws of physics, combining dexterity, precision and grace.



Although Lim’s tour dates and Vegas residency have been postponed due to the virus, he hopes people will head over to his YouTube page and Instagram to keep the magic alive.

