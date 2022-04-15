Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1

The first weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival kicked off today in Indio, Calif. Day 1 will feature performances from artists like Harry Styles, Ari Lennox, Carly Rae Jepsen and Big Sean.

Learn everything you need to know about Coachella here. You can also watch from home or see all of the cool art installations Coachella has to offer.

10 photos
1/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
2/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
3/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Members of Meute perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
4/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Rachel Mason of Arizona attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
5/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
6/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
SOHMI performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
7/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
SOHMI performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
8/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
9/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
10/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Alex Who of Dear Humans performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.

This article tagged under:

Coachella Valley Music and Arts FestivalmusicCoachellaIndiomusic festival

More Photo Galleries

Coachella's Epic Art Installations Revealed
Coachella's Epic Art Installations Revealed
Strange Art Is Abloom at Descanso Gardens
Strange Art Is Abloom at Descanso Gardens
Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats
Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us