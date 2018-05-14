'Superman' Star Margot Kidder Dead at 69

Margot Kidder, who starred as 'Lois Lane' the Christopher Reeve "Superman" films, died Sunday. She was 69.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, posted a notice on its website saying Kidder died. No further details were given and messages left with Kidder's representatives were not immediately returned.

"Superman" was a superhero blockbuster two decades before comic book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.

Both Kidder and co-star Christopher Reeve, who played Superman, were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterward. Reeve died in 2004.

The Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in 1975's "The Great Waldo Pepper" with Robert Redford and 1978's "The Amityville Horror."

