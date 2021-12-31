A Look Back on Betty White and Her Love of Animals

By Heather Navarro

Betty White wasn't just friend to celebrities in the Hollywood community. She was an advocate for animals, scaly or furry, fluffy or fierce.

Betty White, the iconic "Golden Girl" who spent decades perfecting her craft as the saucy yet sweet funny lady, died Dec. 31, 2021, weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, a nonprofit partner of the Los Angeles Zoo, paid tribute to the animal advocate, who spent her 90th birthday with the zoo's animals.

See the full story here.

Here's a look at White cuddling up to the animals she loved so much.

17 photos
1/17
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: Actress Betty White attends Betty “White Out” Tour at The Los Angeles Zoo with The Lifeline Program at Los Angeles Zoo on December 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)
2/17
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 11: Actress Betty White attends the media preview for Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s Beastly Ball fundraiser at Los Angeles Zoo on June 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
3/17
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 20: Actress Betty White attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
4/17
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 20: (L-R) Singer Lance Bass, actress Betty White (holding a Hyacinth Macaw) and 99 Cents only Stores Senior Vice President of Store Operations Jason Kidd attend The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
5/17
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: A general atmosphere at the Betty White birthday celebrations with life-size cake at the Los Angeles Zoo on January 21, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
6/17
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: Actresses Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and Betty White pose with Jacob, a Columbian Red Tail Boa Constrictor at the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s 42nd Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 16, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
7/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
8/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
9/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
10/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
11/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
12/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
13/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
14/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
15/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
16/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
17/17
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association

This article tagged under:

Betty WhiteLA Zoo

More Photo Galleries

Betty White Through the Years in Pictures
Betty White Through the Years in Pictures
Pictures: Bing Crosby's Rancho Mirage Estate is For Sale for $4.5 Million
Pictures: Bing Crosby's Rancho Mirage Estate is For Sale for $4.5 Million
Remembering John Madden in Photos
Remembering John Madden in Photos
Photos: Top 20 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2021
Photos: Top 20 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2021
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us