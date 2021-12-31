A Look Back on Betty White and Her Love of Animals

Betty White wasn't just friend to celebrities in the Hollywood community. She was an advocate for animals, scaly or furry, fluffy or fierce.

Betty White, the iconic "Golden Girl" who spent decades perfecting her craft as the saucy yet sweet funny lady, died Dec. 31, 2021, weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, a nonprofit partner of the Los Angeles Zoo, paid tribute to the animal advocate, who spent her 90th birthday with the zoo's animals.

Here's a look at White cuddling up to the animals she loved so much.