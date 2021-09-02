ABBA

ABBA Reunites After Nearly 40 Years to Announce New Album, Digital Concert

The band, who have not released new music in nearly 40 years, announced Thursday that they will release new music

Members of the Swedish group ABBA are seen on a display during their Voyage event at Grona Lund, Stockholm
FREDRIK PERSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Mamma mia, here they go again.

ABBA, the beloved Swedish pop group, announced Thursday in a global live-streamed event that, after nearly 40 years, they will release a new 10-track album, ‘Voyage," on Nov. 10 via Universal Music Group’s Capitol label.

The group debuted two of its new songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” for fans during the event, which at one point had more than 200,000 people tuning in live.

There will also be a new concert featuring the group — made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus — performing digitally as avatars, aka "ABBA-tars" with a live 10-piece band.

