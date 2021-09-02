ABBA Reunites After Nearly 40 Years to Announce New Album, Digital Concert

Mamma mia, here they go again.

ABBA, the beloved Swedish pop group, announced Thursday in a global live-streamed event that, after nearly 40 years, they will release a new 10-track album, ‘Voyage," on Nov. 10 via Universal Music Group’s Capitol label.

The group debuted two of its new songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” for fans during the event, which at one point had more than 200,000 people tuning in live.

There will also be a new concert featuring the group — made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus — performing digitally as avatars, aka "ABBA-tars" with a live 10-piece band.

No comeback would be complete without new music!



You’ve waited 40 years for a new @ABBA song and now there are two! ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ are both out now and will feature in the #ABBAVoyage concert. 🌟 https://t.co/rG7FRnT5rh — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021

