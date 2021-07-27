Bob Odenkirk

Actor Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul' Set

The lead of the “Better Call Saul” was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after collapsing for an unknown reason

Bob Odenkirk
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Actor Bob Odenkirk, the lead of the popular show “Better Call Saul,” was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set in New Mexico Tuesday, a representative confirmed by email to NBC News.

The incident occurred as Odenkirk, who plays lawyer Saul Goodman, is working on production for the show's sixth season. Crew members present surrounded the actor and summoned an ambulance.

Odenkirk’s condition is currently unclear, and it is not known if he was conscious when he was transported.

His representative said he was still receiving medical care Tuesday evening.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

