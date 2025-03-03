Adam Sandler makes a hilarious cameo in a hoodie at the Oscars

Adam Sandler isn't changing the casual way he dresses — even for the Oscars.

The "Happy Gilmore" star made a funny cameo during Conan O'Brien's opening monologue at the ceremony on March 2 while wearing his trademark hoodie and baggy basketball shorts.

Adam Sandler speaks during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“And finally for such a prestigious night, it’s important that everyone is properly dressed, OK?” O’Brien said. “You’re dressed well — Adam.”

O'Brien then pointed Sandler out amid a sea of tuxedos and designer dresses and asked him what he was wearing.

“Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!” Sandler yelled.

“You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m., Adam,” O’Brien said.

“You know what, I like the way I look because I’m a good person,” Sandler replied. “I don’t care about what I wear, what I don’t wear. Did my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers?!”

O'Brien tried to retract his criticism.

“Adam, I apologize,” he said.

Sandler then got up in mock exasperation and started walking out of the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I’m going. Off I go. I’m leaving!” he said. “I have to. It’s not you, it’s him. You caused this!”

“I'm sorry, I'm sorry,” O'Brien apologized.

“You are all welcome to join me for a game of 5-on-5 basketball at Veterans Park tonight, midnight tip-off. The guy from ‘Nosferatu,’ where is he? He’s on my team,” Sandler joked.

Before he exited, Sandler revived a joke made by comedian Nikki Glaser when she hosted the Golden Globes in January. She told “A Complete Unknown” star Timothée Chalamet in the audience that his last name sounds like something Sandler would say in a jokey voice.

She then called on Sandler in the audience, who gave his best “Chalamet!” in a Cajun-sounding voice like his character Bobby Boucher from “The Waterboy.”

While leaving the audience at the Oscars, Sandler circled back to where Chalamet was seated.

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet in the audience during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"One more thing — Chalameeeeeeet!" he said, drawing a big laugh from the crowd.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: