Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Opens Up on Harvey Weinstein, Brad Pitt Custody Battle in New Interview

The Oscar-winner discusses the conflicts in her own life, including her decision to divorce Pitt and their ongoing custody battle over their six children

Getty Images

In a new interview with The Guardian, actress Angelina Jolie opened up about topics ranging from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein to her custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In the interview published on Saturday, Jolie, 46, who is promoting her new book "Know Your Rights and Claim Them," touches on issues ranging from activism to the crisis in Afghanistan.

But the Oscar-winner also discusses the conflicts in her own life, including her decision to divorce Pitt and their ongoing custody battle over their six children.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” Jolie told The Guardian.

