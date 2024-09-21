Angelina Jolie reveals she and daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos

Originally appeared on E! Online

Like mother, like daughter.

Angelina Jolie revealed that she and her and ex Brad Pitt's youngest daughter Vivienne, 16, got matching tattoos.

"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders," the Oscar winner told CR Fashion Book in an interview published Sept. 20. "It means so much to us separately and together."

Jolie is a producer of the Broadway show "The Outsiders," in which Vivienne worked as her assistant. "The Maleficent" actress unveiled her new tattoo, which is located on her forearm and is one of several she had obtained over the years, at the premiere of the production in April. She did not reveal where Vivienne got her matching tattoo.

Jolie continued, "There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us."

In June, the "Tomb Raider" actress debuted a chest tattoo of a bird at the 2024 Tony Awards, which she attended with Vivienne. The Outsiders won several awards, including Best Musical, marking Jolie's first Tony win.

For the Atelier Jolie fashion brand founder — who also shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox with Pitt — working on "The Outsiders" allowed her to strengthen her bond with Vivienne, who was the person to introduce her to the show after watching a smaller production of it in California multiple times.

"I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself," Jolie told Deadline in an interview published in June, "and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her."

The 49-year-old continued, "After we saw it, we were contacted by the producers, and they said, 'Did you enjoy it?' And we said, 'Yes,' and they said, 'What did you like?' So Viv and I sat together and we wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about. And they responded to our notes. For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer."

And Vivienne is continuing to pursue her passion in musical theater production. In May, she and her mom attended the premiere of the "Reefer Madness: The Musical revival" in Los Angeles with original star Kristen Bell, one of the show's producers. The following July, the teen was reportedly spotted working as an usher at the show.