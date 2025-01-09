Anna Faris, Melissa Rivers & more stars' homes burn down in L.A. fires

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Los Angeles area continues to be devastated by raging wildfires.

At least five fires are continuing to spread throughout the county, feeding off the dry conditions and growing with the help of the powerful winds, causing 100,000 people to evacuate and leave their homes, according to NBC News.

Of the burns, the fire in the Pacific Palisades has caused much of the devastation, having torn through over 17,200 acres, almost 27 square miles. It is also here that many celebrities have lost their homes to the fires, many of whom have lived there for decades.

Among those is Melissa Rivers, who just managed to save important items that belonged to her parents Joan Rivers and producer Edgar Rosenberg.

“That is the end of everything that belonged to my family and the history of it," Rivers said to CNN. "I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my dad and a drawing my mother had done of me and my son. I went for a drawing of hers, rather than a photo. I know I can find the photos, but a drawing I can't replace."

She added of the devastation, “My heart is so broken, not just for myself. It's a town and it's wiped off the map.”

Anna Faris has also lost her home, E! News can confirm, with the "Scary Movie" star’s rep noting, “Anna and her family are safe and grateful.”

Billy Crystal is another actor who lost a piece of his family’s history, confirming his and wife of over 50 years Janice Crystal’s home has burned.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” the "When Harry Met Sally" star shared with People. “We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

He added, “We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

Other celebrities reeling after the loss of their homes include Ricki Lake, who lamented the loss of her “heaven on earth,” All My Children’s Cameron Mathison, who shared a devastating video of what remained of his family’s home, singer Diane Warren, "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey as well as Paris Hilton, the latter of whom watched her Malibu home burn down live during a news broadcast.

“Heartbroken beyond words,” Hilton captioned a Jan. 8 post, confirming she was safe with husband Carter Reum and their son Phoenix, 23 months, and daughter London, 14 months. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

And while expressing her gratitude that her family and pets are safe, her devastation for everyone affected by the fires, and her plans to provide aid, she added, “To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us—you are true heroes. I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”